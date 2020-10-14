Halloween spirit: Museum invites residents to tour historic Alamo Cemetery

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is inviting residents to get into the Halloween spirit and learn a little bit about local history by participating in a virtual tour of the historic Alamo Cemetery.

Located at the bend of El Portal just off Danville Boulevard on the border of Alamo and Danville, the Alamo Cemetery was established in the 1850s and is the final resting place to many of the early settler families who called the San Ramon Valley home.

"We will be celebrating the Halloween season but not with ghosts and goblins rather with a tour and history of the Alamo Cemetery," museum spokesperson John Keenan said. "You may have passed it on your way to Hap Magee Park without giving it a second thought. It’s actually a peaceful resting place to stroll through and admire the headstones of many pioneer families in a park-like atmosphere."

Attendees to the virtual event will hear stories of the history of the Alamo Cemetery as well as about founding families such as Baldwin, Stone, Wood and Bollinger to mention just a few.

Interested residents can sign up for the online presentation at www.museumsrv.org. The tour is free to attend and is scheduled to be held on Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m.