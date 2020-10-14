San Ramon Valley students invited to join 'Rock and Roll with Street Smarts!' poster contest

The Street Smarts safety program is inviting all elementary school age students in the San Ramon Valley to enter the “Walk and Roll with Street Smarts” poster contest and win great prizes while making the streets safer for everyone.

To help keep the streets safe and spread community awareness, elementary school students are invited to draw and color a Traffic Safety themed illustration depicting a bike, scooter, skateboard or pedestrian safety.

Street Smarts volunteers say two winning illustrations from students in kindergarten through 2nd grade and in 3rd grade through 5th will be selected to have their posters displayed on Street Smarts Banners throughout the San Ramon Valley.

"Artwork will be judged on originality, visual design and composition, storytelling ability, clear communication of the theme of 'Walk and Roll with Street Smarts!' and inclusion of Street Smarts logo," Street Smarts staff said.

All elementary school students in the San Ramon Valley are eligible to participate in the Street Smarts poster contest, which will be accepting submissions until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. Submissions can be submitted online at www.street-smarts.com.