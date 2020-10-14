News

San Ramon Valley students invited to join 'Rock and Roll with Street Smarts!' poster contest

Competition for elementary school students geared toward promoting street safety

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 14, 2020, 10:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Street Smarts safety program is inviting all elementary school age students in the San Ramon Valley to enter the “Walk and Roll with Street Smarts” poster contest and win great prizes while making the streets safer for everyone.

To help keep the streets safe and spread community awareness, elementary school students are invited to draw and color a Traffic Safety themed illustration depicting a bike, scooter, skateboard or pedestrian safety.

Street Smarts volunteers say two winning illustrations from students in kindergarten through 2nd grade and in 3rd grade through 5th will be selected to have their posters displayed on Street Smarts Banners throughout the San Ramon Valley.

"Artwork will be judged on originality, visual design and composition, storytelling ability, clear communication of the theme of 'Walk and Roll with Street Smarts!' and inclusion of Street Smarts logo," Street Smarts staff said.

All elementary school students in the San Ramon Valley are eligible to participate in the Street Smarts poster contest, which will be accepting submissions until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. Submissions can be submitted online at www.street-smarts.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Interested residents can learn more by contacting Dolores Pita, at 973-2581 or [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon Valley students invited to join 'Rock and Roll with Street Smarts!' poster contest

Competition for elementary school students geared toward promoting street safety

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 14, 2020, 10:19 pm

The Street Smarts safety program is inviting all elementary school age students in the San Ramon Valley to enter the “Walk and Roll with Street Smarts” poster contest and win great prizes while making the streets safer for everyone.

To help keep the streets safe and spread community awareness, elementary school students are invited to draw and color a Traffic Safety themed illustration depicting a bike, scooter, skateboard or pedestrian safety.

Street Smarts volunteers say two winning illustrations from students in kindergarten through 2nd grade and in 3rd grade through 5th will be selected to have their posters displayed on Street Smarts Banners throughout the San Ramon Valley.

"Artwork will be judged on originality, visual design and composition, storytelling ability, clear communication of the theme of 'Walk and Roll with Street Smarts!' and inclusion of Street Smarts logo," Street Smarts staff said.

All elementary school students in the San Ramon Valley are eligible to participate in the Street Smarts poster contest, which will be accepting submissions until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. Submissions can be submitted online at www.street-smarts.com.

Interested residents can learn more by contacting Dolores Pita, at 973-2581 or [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.