Alamo: Street work underway on Stone Valley Road; Danville Boulevard to follow

Road improvement work projected to last through Halloween

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Contra Costa County Public Works is currently applying a microsurface treatment to streets in the Alamo area, and drivers are advised to expect potential delays.

Officially beginning earlier this week, the work is estimated to continue through Oct. 31 and will take place on Stone Valley Road from Green Valley Road to Danville Boulevard first, and then on Danville Boulevard from El Portal Road to Rudgear Road.

Conditions permitting, work will occur 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, with public works officials stressing that social distancing protocols will be enforced for all workers.

"Work will also include surface preparation, (edge grinding), tree trimming, striping removal, placement of thermoplastic striping and pavement markings," public works officials added.

Funding for this project is financed with gas tax revenues provided by the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act, was signed into law on April 28, 2017, according to county officials.

