Voters in Alamo will help decide the leadership of local community colleges during the Nov. 3 election, with three candidates to choose from for the Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) Board of Trustees.

Candidates

The contest will decide the next office holder for a four-year term for Ward 2 seat -- which represents Lafayette, Orinda, Walnut Creek and parts of Alamo -- with incumbent Vicki Gordon facing challengers Judy Walters and John Michaelson.

Three candidates vie for Contra Costa Community College District Ward 2

Editorial board recommendation

What has transpired with the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board since the summer should be worrisome to all, but especially the casual observer casting a ballot this fall. Editorial: Vote Walters for CCCCD Ward 2, the most important local election you're not paying attention to