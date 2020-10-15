News

Contra Costa Community College District Ward 2

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff / Danville San Ramon

From left: Challenger Judy Walters, incumbent Vicki Gordon and challenger John Michaelson. (Contributed photo)

Voters in Alamo will help decide the leadership of local community colleges during the Nov. 3 election, with three candidates to choose from for the Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) Board of Trustees.

Candidates

The contest will decide the next office holder for a four-year term for Ward 2 seat -- which represents Lafayette, Orinda, Walnut Creek and parts of Alamo -- with incumbent Vicki Gordon facing challengers Judy Walters and John Michaelson.

What has transpired with the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board since the summer should be worrisome to all, but especially the casual observer casting a ballot this fall. Editorial: Vote Walters for CCCCD Ward 2, the most important local election you're not paying attention to

