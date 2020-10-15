It's a crowded field of candidates for the Danville Town Council election this November with nine candidates -- including two incumbents -- competing for three at-large council seats.

Newell Arnerich

Seeking a historic seventh term in the town's highest locally elected office, Newell Arnerich, cites his extensive knowledge of civic governance and experience leading the town through past crises. He says his responsible and experienced leadership makes him the perfect candidate to help lead the town through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. Councilman Newell Arnerich seeks historic seventh term on Danville Town Council

Mohamed Elsherbini

Local business owner and Danville Area Chamber of Commerce member Mohamed Elsherbini said he believes his status as a business and community leader have prepared him for the Town Council, and will enable him to effectively and efficiently lead the community.

Danville business owner Mohamed Elsherbini declares candidacy for Town Council

Dave Fong

Senior commissioner and pharmacist Dave Fong plans to continue the town's prosperous projection. Further striving to offer residents a leader who is known for being a long-term and responsible thinker, Fong said he seeks to bring his level headed approach to managing town affairs while ensuring that each Danville resident maintains a high quality of life. Senior Commissioner Dave Fong launches campaign for Town Council

Nasser Mirzai

Technology engineer Nasser Mirzai seeks to reinvigorate what he sees as stale leadership with a fresh perspective. Pushing to promote economic vitality, quality of life and the preservation of Danville's small-town charm, Mirzai is running in part due to the belief that incumbents have lost the pulse of the community. Tech engineer Nasser Mirzai seeks to bring fresh perspective to Danville Town Council

Renee Morgan

First elected to the Town Council in 2012, Renee Morgan cited several key town achievements during her time in office, including Danville being recognized as one of the safest and highest quality places to live in California, and hinted at continued progress if she reclaims her seat Nov. 3. Danville Councilwoman Renee Morgan launches re-election bid

PJ Shelton

Professional executive and education advocate PJ Shelton's platform primarily focuses on supporting educational services in Danville and ensuring that every member of the community feels they have a seat at the table when it comes to town governance. Danville resident PJ Shelton campaigning for Town Council on platform supporting inclusion, diversity

Turner Stanton

Former Danville Parks and Leisure Services Commission member Turner Stanton is seeking to bring a new proactive leadership style and business-centric mindset to town government. He was motivated to step into a leadership position by the recent economic and health crises brought on the town by the coronavirus pandemic. Former town commissioner, SRVHS alum Turner Stanton running for Danville council

Allen Timmons

Danville resident and business executive Allen Timmons wants to preserve Danville's community character by running on a no-growth platform. The president of Western Steel and Wire in San Francisco, Timmons said he will serve as a conservative and constitutional voice in Danville. Businessman Allen Timmons campaigning for Danville Town Council on 'no-growth platform'

Kevin Traylor

Retired Oakland police officer and insurance investigator Kevin Traylor's priorities for Danville are transparency among the town's leadership, increased staffing in the Danville Police Department and support for businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Retired police officer Kevin Traylor running for Danville council seat

Editorial: Vote Arnerich, Morgan, Fong for Danville Town Council