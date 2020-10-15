Election Guide 2020

Six candidates are vying for the San Ramon mayor's seat, vacated by Bill Clarkson, who is termed out after eight years. Find our coverage here .

It's a crowded field of candidates for the Danville Town Council election this November with nine candidates -- including two incumbents -- competing for three at-large council seats.See our coverage of the candidates here .

This marks the district's first election using by-trustee-area voting for board members, instead of at-large. The Nov. 3 ballot will feature current Board President Greg Marvel, local business owner Shelley Clark and SRVUSD parent Priscilla Graft competing for the seat in Trustee Area 2, and community volunteer Laura Bratt, project manager Kumar Nallusamy and San Ramon Valley Education Foundation board member Scott Roberts competing for Trustee Area 3. See our coverage here .

Luz Gomes is challenging incumbent Scott Perkins for the District 1 seat in the first election since the transition from at-large elections to district-based. Four candidates are vying for the District 3 seat. Incumbent councilman Phil O'Loane chose not to run for re-election.See our coverage of these races here.

The Central Contra Costa Sanitary District (Central San) Board of Directors is one of the special districts set to appear on San Ramon Valley voters' ballots during the Nov. 3 election, with six candidates vying for three at-large seats on the sewer board. Six candidates vie for three seats on Central Contra Costa Sanitary District Board of Directors

Voters in Alamo will help decide the leadership of local community colleges during the Nov. 3 election, with three candidates to choose from for the Contra Costa Community College District (CCCCD) Board of Trustees. Find our coverage and editorial board recommendation here.

While the presidential election, state ballot measures, and city and school board contests will be at the front of many local voters' minds, there will be a handful of regional representative positions on ballots as well. Four feature familiar candidates, in runoffs after the March primary (U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and State Assembly.) Find our coverage here.

Amid a slew of state propositions and the county sales tax measure, voters in the unincorporated community of Alamo have their own ballot question with Measure W, which seeks to increase the financial appropriations limit for Alamo Parks and Recreation with no tax increase implications. Find our coverage

Election Guide 2020