San Ramon City Council

District 1

Luz Gomes is challenging incumbent Scott Perkins for the District 1 seat in the first election since the transition from at-large elections to district-based.

Luz Maria Gomez

A resident with an extensive degree of experience working for regional government agencies, Luz Gómez says her priorities for San Ramon will revolve around responsibly shaping growth, reducing traffic, promoting safer streets and neighborhoods, listening to residents and ensuring the city invests in developing new park lands. San Ramon resident Luz María Gómez declares candidacy for City Council

Scott Perkins

Having continuously served on the City Council since 2003, Scott Perkins says he has garnered a vast amount of experience on a variety of issues related to civic governance during his tenure on the council, experience he will be able to leverage to continue San Ramon's prosperous trajectory. San Ramon Councilman Scott Perkins seeks a fifth term

District 3