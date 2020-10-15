Luz Gomes is challenging incumbent Scott Perkins for the District 1 seat in the first election since the transition from at-large elections to district-based.
Luz Maria Gomez
A resident with an extensive degree of experience working for regional government agencies, Luz Gómez says her priorities for San Ramon will revolve around responsibly shaping growth, reducing traffic, promoting safer streets and neighborhoods, listening to residents and ensuring the city invests in developing new park lands. San Ramon resident Luz María Gómez declares candidacy for City Council
Scott Perkins
Having continuously served on the City Council since 2003, Scott Perkins says he has garnered a vast amount of experience on a variety of issues related to civic governance during his tenure on the council, experience he will be able to leverage to continue San Ramon's prosperous trajectory. San Ramon Councilman Scott Perkins seeks a fifth term
Four candidates are vying for the District 3 seat. Incumbent councilman Phil O'Loane chose not to run for re-election.
Varun Kaushal
A more than 15-year professional in the information technology industry and Indian immigrant to San Ramon, Varun Kaushal said he is running for City Council to help shape the city into a more inclusive, just and fiscally sound community. San Ramon resident Varun Kaushal launches bid to represent District 3 on the City Council
Reza Majlesi
Pitching himself as a candidate who will challenge the current long-serving members on the council, local college professor Reza Majlesi said his top priorities will be to reduce traffic congestion, limit construction and preserve hillsides, promote safety and security, and perhaps most prominently, bring a new perspective and voice to the council. Local college professor Reza Majlesi seeks to bring new voice to San Ramon City Council
Sameera Rajwade
A local community activist who has taken a leadership role in recent San Ramon Valley protests, Sameera Rajwade self-describes as an agent for progressive change in San Ramon, centering their platform around defunding the police, promoting educational reform and fighting for "intersectional justice of climate, race and economic well-being." Local activist Sameera Rajwade announces candidacy for San Ramon City Council
Sridhar Verose
Pitching himself as a candidate who has gained the experience and perspective on various city commissions, Parks commissioner Sridhar Verose said his main priorities for San Ramon will revolve around supporting the city's high standard for public safety, preserving its pristine open space and maintaining its residents' quality of life. Parks commissioner Sridhar Verose launches campaign for San Ramon City Council
San Ramon City Council candidates debate 'defunding police,' COVID-19 crisis
Editorial: Vote Hudson for mayor, Verose and Perkins for council in San Ramon
