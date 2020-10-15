News

San Ramon Mayor

by Pleasanton Weekly staff / Danville San Ramon

Six candidates are vying for the San Ramon mayor's seat, vacated by Bill Clarkson, who is termed out after eight years. Candidates are chief medical officer Dr. Dinesh Govindarao, City Councilman Dave Hudson, small business owner Aparna Madireddi, small business owner Susmita Nayak, businessman Sanat Sethy and Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar.

Dinesh Govindarao

Dr. Dinesh Govindarao (Contributed photo)

Local doctor Dinesh Govindarao is working to lead San Ramon into a healthier, more community conscience future. Dr. Dinesh (as he is more commonly known) said he is seeking to help lead the community through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, foster economic development, promote fiscal responsibility, support economic growth and foster feelings of unity among San Ramon residents. Local doctor Dinesh Govindarao launches campaign to become mayor of San Ramon

Dave Hudson

Dave Hudson. (Photo by Mike Sedlak)

The longest-tenured council member in the city's history, Dave Hudson said his priorities remain largely similar to his last council campaign in 2018, and target specific issues and projects that he sees as instrumental in creating an even higher standard of living in the community. Dave Hudson, San Ramon's longest-tenured council member, running for mayor

Aparna Madireddi

Aparna Madireddi (File photo)

Currently District II representative on Contra Costa County Census 2020 Committee and chair of the city's Open Space Advisory Committee, Aparna Madireddi said she is running of mayor because "policies and ideas that may have worked in the past will not pass the litmus test today, when it comes to effective governance. I want San Ramon to be fiscally smart and sound for decades to come.” Madireddi becomes first candidate to declare for San Ramon mayor race

Susmita Nayak

Susmita Nayak (Contributed photo)

A 15-year resident of San Ramon and San Ramon chamber board of directors member Susmita Nayak has centered her campaign around strong leadership, fiscal responsibility and an opposition to development projects that do not fit the city's character or are not seen as responsible. San Ramon: Small business owner Susmita Nayak launches bid for mayor

Sanat Sethy

Sanat Sethy (Contributed photo)

Engineer and local businessman Sanat Sethy said his campaign platform will center around promoting a more transparent and collaborative government, increasing the city's cooperation with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Board of Education and perhaps most important of all, preserving San Ramon's scenic natural resources and open space.San Ramon businessman Sanat Sethy launches bid for mayor

Sabina Zafar

Sabina Zafar (File photo)

Technology executive and San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar, in her second year on the council, wants to expand her current focuses of building a more inclusive and transparent government and effectively using technology to further civic priorities in the role of mayor. San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar declares candidacy for mayor

Candidates' forum

Sept. 24 Mayoral Candidates' forum

San Ramon mayoral candidates differentiate themselves at virtual forum

Editorial board recommendations

Editorial: Vote Hudson for mayor, Verose and Perkins for council in San Ramon

