San Ramon Valley Unified School District Areas 2 & 3

This marks the district's first election using by-trustee-area voting for board members, instead of at-large. The Nov. 3 ballot will feature current Board President Greg Marvel, local business owner Shelley Clark and SRVUSD parent Priscilla Graft competing for the seat in Trustee Area 2, and community volunteer Laura Bratt, project manager Kumar Nallusamy and San Ramon Valley Education Foundation board member Scott Roberts competing for Trustee Area 3.

Shelley Clark

Local businesswoman and community leader Shelley Clark is running on a platform to bring transparency and trust back to the district. In addition to rebuilding trust between the board and community at-large, Clark said she will bring a fresh voice to a stagnant governing board while also prioritizing fiscal accountability.Local businesswoman Shelley Clark announces candidacy for SRVUSD board

Greg Marvel

Greg Marvel, current president of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, said his 20 years on the board will serve as a stabilizing force to help steer the district through the economic downturn and ongoing coronavirus crisis. SRVUSD Board President Greg Marvel launches campaign for sixth term

Laura Bratt

A local volunteer and resident of San Ramon with four children enrolled in SRVUSD middle and high schools, Laura Bratt said the three words that best describe her campaign priorities are transparency, equity and compassion, three qualities that she intends to bring with her to the board. District parent Laura Bratt declares candidacy for SRVUSD board

Kumar Nallusamy

Local volunteer, parent and education supporter Kumar Nallusamy's top priorities are to increase "budget creativity," enhance students safety on campus, encourage transparency in the community and bring the best educational practices from across the nation to local schools and establish true collaboration with all stakeholders.San Ramon's Kumar Nallusamy running for SRVUSD board District 3

Scott Roberts

With experience on San Ramon's Parks and Community Services Commission, SRVUSD's Parcel Tax Oversight Committee and the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation, Scott Roberts says he offers voters a candidate who has the know-how, connections and passion to lead the district into the future. Ed Foundation board member Scott Roberts eyes election to SRVUSD with Area 3 seat

