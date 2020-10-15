Sunflower Hill's Moonlight at Home to celebrate new housing

Noon this Friday (Oct. 16) is the deadline to buy tickets for Sunflower Hill's Moonlight at Home online fundraising celebration with a meal option, which will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. the following Friday (Oct. 23). Tickets to attend without a meal delivered are available until the event begins.

Intertwined with Moonlight at Home is Sunflower Hill's Chalk Art Contest, whose winners will be announced at the event. The deadline for chalk art entries is 5 p.m., Monday (Oct. 19).

Moonlight at Home will celebrate the recent opening of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, the first affordable, residential community for adults with developmental disabilities in the Tri-Valley. The event will feature a toast to the opening as well as a tour of the new facility, and heartwarming videos of residents arriving at their new homes.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the completion of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, a milestone moment for our organization, the community and our supporters," said Edie Nehls, executive director of Sunflower Hill.

"As this is our most important fundraiser of the year, we look forward to sharing with our supporters all of the amazing work that has been completed in 2020," Nehls continued. "Virtual event attendees can expect to see heartwarming videos of our programs and residents moving in, a virtual tour of our first independent-living residential community for adults with developmental disabilities, and a special pre-recorded performance from Kodi Lee (a winner in 'America's Got Talent')."