Sunflower Hill's Moonlight at Home to celebrate new housing

Noon this Friday (Oct. 16) is the deadline to buy tickets for Sunflower Hill's Moonlight at Home online fundraising celebration with a meal option, which will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. the following Friday (Oct. 23). Tickets to attend without a meal delivered are available until the event begins.
Intertwined with Moonlight at Home is Sunflower Hill's Chalk Art Contest, whose winners will be announced at the event. The deadline for chalk art entries is 5 p.m., Monday (Oct. 19).
Moonlight at Home will celebrate the recent opening of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, the first affordable, residential community for adults with developmental disabilities in the Tri-Valley. The event will feature a toast to the opening as well as a tour of the new facility, and heartwarming videos of residents arriving at their new homes.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating the completion of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, a milestone moment for our organization, the community and our supporters," said Edie Nehls, executive director of Sunflower Hill.
"As this is our most important fundraiser of the year, we look forward to sharing with our supporters all of the amazing work that has been completed in 2020," Nehls continued. "Virtual event attendees can expect to see heartwarming videos of our programs and residents moving in, a virtual tour of our first independent-living residential community for adults with developmental disabilities, and a special pre-recorded performance from Kodi Lee (a winner in 'America's Got Talent')."
Pleasanton comedian Regina Stoops also will perform, and the event will include an auction and drawings.
Fraiche Catering is delivering gourmet meals to the homes of attendees for a true dine-and-participate experience. A list of meals is available at signup. Learn more at sunflowerhill.org.
The Chalk Art Contest opened Sept. 23, with the theme, "What inspires you most about Sunflower Hill?" Artists made their creations at spots convenient to them, then took photos of the chalk art to enter into the contest.
Voting for the best chalk art ends just before midnight Oct. 22, and each vote is $5. The entry with the most votes will be featured on the Sunflower Hill website. The top 12 winners will be on Sunflower Hill 2021 notecards.
Tickets for Moonlight at Home cost $60 and $150 for tickets that include meals, depending on the choice of beverages. "Be Our Guest!" tickets are free, with no meal delivered, although the suggested donation is $25. Sponsorships are also available for higher amounts.
"We can't wait to raise a glass and celebrate with everyone on Oct. 23," Nehls said.
