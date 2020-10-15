News

Toastmasters club hosting online town hall for San Ramon mayor candidates

Session runs 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

For undecided voters in San Ramon, the Danville Toastmasters Club 1785 is hosting a mayoral town hall for San Ramon candidates on Wednesday (Oct. 21), providing an opportunity for local candidates to debate civic governance and answer resident-submitted questions.

Set to be held online, the town hall will feature mayoral hopefuls City Councilman Dave Hudson, small business owner Aparna Madireddi, businessman Sanat Sethy and Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar -- the two other mayoral candidates, Dr. Dinesh Govindarao and Susmita Nayak, will not be participating in the forum.

Candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Clarkson, who is set to term out at the end of the year after being elected to four terms.

"Toastmasters is where leaders are made," said Anthony M. Barbato, president of Danville Toastmasters Club 1785. "We want to provide an opportunity for the residents of San Ramon to have their voice heard."

San Ramon residents can submit questions to be asked to candidates during the town hall event by emailing Barbato at [email protected] prior to the start of the event.

The "San Ramon Mayoral Town Hall" by Danville Toastmasters Club 1785 will be held on Wednesday from 7:30-9 p.m. Interested residents can RSVP and receive a link to the town hall online at www.danvilletoastmasters1785.com.

Image courtesy Danville Toastmasters Club 1785.

