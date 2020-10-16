Danville Costco could be getting a gas station, across the street in San Ramon

Located at 3111 Fostoria Way in San Ramon, the 2.88-acre lot includes an approximately 30,000-square-foot building occupied by Office Depot that was built in 1996. The parcel is situated among the Extended Stay America hotel, the CMG Financial office complex and the Magnolia Square Shopping Center.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss the gas station project during its regular meeting Tuesday evening, which is being held remotely due to the pandemic.

The proposal calls for tearing down the Office Depot building in San Ramon and replacing it with a 32-pump Costco service station, which will be associated with the Costco store directly across Fostoria Way within the borders of the town of Danville.

The Costco Wholesale store in Danville appears on track to getting a major upgrade -- a Costco gas station, across the street within the San Ramon city limits.

Map shows proposed site plan for the Costco gas station (in San Ramon) across the street from the Costco store (in Danville). Image courtesy of city of San Ramon.

Rendering shows design concept for new Costco gas station proposed in San Ramon, directly across the street from the Costco store within the Danville town limits. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The project plans also include adding a traffic signal for vehicles and pedestrians on Fostoria Way between the store and gas station in the future under a separate permit.

A majority of the existing parking lot at the site will remain intact, to be used primarily as Costco employee parking or customer overflow parking if needed.

The proposal on the San Ramon side of the street calls for demolishing the Office Depot building and constructing a 32-pump Costco gas station with a 12,663-square-foot canopy and signage, a 200-square-foot control facility, and associated site and landscape improvements. The proposed operating hours would be 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The Costco warehouse store and tire center at 3150 Fostoria Way in Danville does not currently have a gas station.

In April, consultant firm Barghausen Consulting Engineers, Inc., filed applications to city planners in San Ramon on behalf of Costco to build a service station at the 3111 Fostoria Way, according to Tsukamoto. The proposal went through an initial review by the Architectural Review Board one month later, resulting in modifications that were integrated as part of revised plans resubmitted by the consultants in July.

As for the status of the proposed Pleasanton Costco, "The gas station is part of what has been approved. We have not been informed of any changes by Costco regarding the gas station at this time," city spokeswoman Cindy Chin said Friday. "There is a court hearing on the litigation scheduled for the end of the month."

For San Ramon Valley members, the nearest Costco gas stations are at the warehouse stores in Livermore or Concord. The retailer has pursued building a new store with a gas station in Pleasanton adjacent to Interstate 680, but that project has been caught up in litigation.

A gas station is allowed with a minor use permit at the site, which is located within the commercial mixed-use of the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan, according to Tsukamoto.

Danville Costco could be getting a gas station, across the street in San Ramon

San Ramon Planning Commission debating project on Tuesday