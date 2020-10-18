Culinary Angels holding cook-off

The nonprofit group Culinary Angels provides nutritious meals for those facing serious health challenges, so when its staff wanted to raise money, holding a cook-off seemed like the perfect fit.

Angels chef Claudia Castillo Holley will compete in "Now You're Cooking" against three others: Michaela Ketchum from Pennyweight Craft Brewing in Livermore; Mona Sethi from Pans on Fire in Pleasanton; and Francis X. Hogan from Sabio on Main in Pleasanton.

"This fun foodie event will introduce participants to a variety of chef styles and recipes that represent their respective culinary stamp," Culinary Angels founder and director Lisa McNaney said. "It will also give viewers a glimpse into the mission of Culinary Angels and the relationship between food and health."

The competition will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. next Saturday (Oct. 24), and everyone is invited to view the fun. It will be emceed by KKIQ radio personality Mel McKay and feature interviews by KPIX anchor Juliette Goodrich.

The chefs will create meals using the same locally grown organic produce and pantry ingredients that are used for Culinary Angels food. Each dish will be judged for appearance, taste and best use of the ingredients by a local panel: Sam Kraft, manager of First Street Wine Company; Sblend Sblendorio, a shareholder with Hoge-Fenton; and nutritionist April Vaughn Shabazz.