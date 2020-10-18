Sheriff's office receives state grant for new drug-detecting equipment

The forensic services division of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office was recently awarded $408,853 in grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which county officials say will be used to purchase equipment that can more accurately detect drugs in driving under the influence and sexual assault cases.

The grant will specifically be used to purchase a liquid chromatography mass spectrometer, which can more efficiently detect illegal drugs, prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs commonly found in driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) and drug-facilitated sexual assault cases.

"We are pleased to receive this grant from the Office of Traffic Safety," Contra Costa County Sheriff David O. Livingston said in a statement. "This will increase our efficiency and enable us to provide rapid results to law enforcement and prosecutors on DUID cases in Contra Costa County."

The purchase and training in the use of the equipment will take up to a year to initiate within the county, but sheriff's officials said it will greatly increase their offices ability to accurately and effectively serve the criminal justice system.

The grant was awarded through funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.