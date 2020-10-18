Two injured in head-on crash on Camino Tassajara; alcohol likely a factor

A head-on collision on Camino Tassajara in a rural area north of Dublin and east of San Ramon on Sunday night left two people with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 6:45 p.m. about a half-mile north of the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Windemere Parkway, the CHP said. A white Volkswagen and a black Chrysler were involved. CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said both divers suffered major injuries.

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District crews were called in, and a medical helicopter was called to take one of the victims to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Hahn said. The other victim was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Hahn said. Neither victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening, he added.

Early indications are that alcohol was a factor in the crash, Hahn said.