Blackhawk: Shots fired after man allegedly tries to run down law enforcement officers

A Stockton man was arrested after allegedly running his car into a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy and Danville police officer, resulting in a sergeant firing his gun hitting the vehicle but not the suspect in Blackhawk on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer and the deputy, who were each hurt, were treated and released on Sunday. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Eduardo Carrillo remains in custody on suspicion of multiple counts including attempted murder of peace officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Carrillo was first seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday when he entered the Blackhawk Police Substation where he "displayed erratic behavior and was asked to leave the community."

While leaving in his car, sheriff's staff allege Carrillo accelerated his vehicle quickly and "deliberately attempted to run down the officers and deputy," striking the deputy and an officer before speeding off.

A Danville Police Department sergeant, who was at the scene but not struck by the vehicle, discharged his firearm, striking the suspect's vehicle but not the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.