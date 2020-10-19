Blackhawk: Shots fired after man allegedly tries to run down law enforcement officers

A Stockton man was arrested after allegedly running his car into a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy and Danville police officer, resulting in a sergeant firing his gun hitting the vehicle but not the suspect in Blackhawk on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
The officer and the deputy, who were each hurt, were treated and released on Sunday. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Eduardo Carrillo remains in custody on suspicion of multiple counts including attempted murder of peace officers, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said Carrillo was first seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday when he entered the Blackhawk Police Substation where he "displayed erratic behavior and was asked to leave the community."
While leaving in his car, sheriff's staff allege Carrillo accelerated his vehicle quickly and "deliberately attempted to run down the officers and deputy," striking the deputy and an officer before speeding off.
A Danville Police Department sergeant, who was at the scene but not struck by the vehicle, discharged his firearm, striking the suspect's vehicle but not the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.
Carrillo was located by responding deputies about a mile away and arrested after a struggle, according to the sheriff's office. The 25-year-old was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and a probation violation.
The sheriff's deputy who was hit by the vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital, while the Danville officer was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The investigation is ongoing and any resident with information on the incident can contact the sheriff's office investigations division at 925-313-2600. For any tips, residents can also email t[email protected] or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
