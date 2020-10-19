News

Blackhawk: Shots fired after man allegedly tries to run down law enforcement officers

25-year-old faces three counts of attempted murder

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 19, 2020, 1:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Stockton man was arrested after allegedly running his car into a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy and Danville police officer, resulting in a sergeant firing his gun hitting the vehicle but not the suspect in Blackhawk on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer and the deputy, who were each hurt, were treated and released on Sunday. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Eduardo Carrillo remains in custody on suspicion of multiple counts including attempted murder of peace officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Carrillo was first seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday when he entered the Blackhawk Police Substation where he "displayed erratic behavior and was asked to leave the community."

While leaving in his car, sheriff's staff allege Carrillo accelerated his vehicle quickly and "deliberately attempted to run down the officers and deputy," striking the deputy and an officer before speeding off.

A Danville Police Department sergeant, who was at the scene but not struck by the vehicle, discharged his firearm, striking the suspect's vehicle but not the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Carrillo was located by responding deputies about a mile away and arrested after a struggle, according to the sheriff's office. The 25-year-old was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and a probation violation.

The sheriff's deputy who was hit by the vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital, while the Danville officer was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing and any resident with information on the incident can contact the sheriff's office investigations division at 925-313-2600. For any tips, residents can also email [email protected] or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Blackhawk: Shots fired after man allegedly tries to run down law enforcement officers

25-year-old faces three counts of attempted murder

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 19, 2020, 1:43 pm

A Stockton man was arrested after allegedly running his car into a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy and Danville police officer, resulting in a sergeant firing his gun hitting the vehicle but not the suspect in Blackhawk on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The officer and the deputy, who were each hurt, were treated and released on Sunday. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Eduardo Carrillo remains in custody on suspicion of multiple counts including attempted murder of peace officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Carrillo was first seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday when he entered the Blackhawk Police Substation where he "displayed erratic behavior and was asked to leave the community."

While leaving in his car, sheriff's staff allege Carrillo accelerated his vehicle quickly and "deliberately attempted to run down the officers and deputy," striking the deputy and an officer before speeding off.

A Danville Police Department sergeant, who was at the scene but not struck by the vehicle, discharged his firearm, striking the suspect's vehicle but not the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Carrillo was located by responding deputies about a mile away and arrested after a struggle, according to the sheriff's office. The 25-year-old was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and a probation violation.

The sheriff's deputy who was hit by the vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital, while the Danville officer was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing and any resident with information on the incident can contact the sheriff's office investigations division at 925-313-2600. For any tips, residents can also email t[email protected] or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.