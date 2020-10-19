News

Contra Costa Community College District to stay with online learning through June

Registration for spring 2021 courses begins in November

The Contra Costa Community College District will continue with mostly online courses and student services for the entire 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a district spokesman said.

A limited number of students will continue to be allowed on campus to attend hard-to-convert courses and labs, all with strict social distancing guidelines in place and enforced.

The district's three colleges -- Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg and Contra Costa College in San Pablo -- have been holding remote classes since March 16.

"We thought it was best to make this decision as early as possible to give our students, classified professionals, faculty and administrators the opportunity to plan accordingly," Interim Chancellor Gene Huff said in a statement. "This has been a challenging time for many of our students who are taking online courses for the first time, and we want to thank them for their perseverance and flexibility."

Registration for spring 2021 courses begins in November and depends on a student's priority. To view what classes may be offered, students should visit their InSite account or college website of their choice for specific details.

— Bay City News Service

