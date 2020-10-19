Danville: Residents invited to bid on summer's 'Hearts on Hartz' exhibit

The town of Danville is hosting an online auction for this past summer's "Hearts Around Hartz" public art exhibit, and residents are invited to come bid on their favorite design.

Showcasing the work of Bay Area Artists selected by the Curatorial Committee for Danville's Art Gallery, Hearts Around Hartz featured 17 heart shaped statues individually decorated and placed at key locations throughout Danville starting in June.

Starting Thursday and running through Oct. 20, 16 of the 17 hearts installed throughout the town will be available for bidding through the auction town's auction, which will raise funds for future public art installations in Danville.

Town staff did note that Mosaic heart #5 by Danville's own artist Kappy Venezia will not be sold at auction, but will instead be permanently installed in front of the Town Offices on La Gonda Way.

Additionally, town staff added that proceeds from the sale of Heart #2, the "Black and White Heart" by Lee Burg -- whose work residents may recognize from the painted ballerinas on electrical boxes in San Ramon -- will go to the American Heart Association