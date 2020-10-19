San Ramon: Commission to talk Costco gas station, CityWalk agreement, new deck at The Bridges

Built upon a 2.88-acre lot after the Office Depot building is demolished, city staff say the service station would consist of a 12,663-square-foot canopy along all sides, an approximately 200-square-foot control facility, as well as associated site improvements and landscape enhancements.

The 32-pump Costco gas station would be built at 3111 Fostoria Way in San Ramon, where a 30,000-square-foot Office Depot building currently exists. The Costco store is located at 3150 Fostoria Way, located across the street, just over the Danville/San Ramon border.

To be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the main item of conversation during Tuesday's meeting revolves around a new gas station that would be associated with the Costco Wholesale store in neighboring Danville.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set for a busy meeting on Tuesday evening, during which time city staff will review plans for a new Costco gas station, the CityWalk development agreement and a deck addition at The Bridges Golf Club.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 10/20/2020” in the subject line.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 951 2723 2493.

City staff said the applicant was unable to respond to the Planning Commission’s questions in time for Tuesday's meeting, so review will likely again be extended -- to the next commission meeting, on Nov. 17. However, residents are still encouraged to share their thoughts on the project during Tuesday's public comment session.

The Bridges' project was previously reviewed by the commission during its regular meeting on Sept. 15 and extended to Tuesday in order to allow the application to answer a series of specific questions issued by commissioners.

The Planning Commission is also set to continue its review an application for a 7,430-square-foot deck addition on the west end of The Bridges Golf Club located at 9000 South Gale Ridge Road in the Dougherty Valley.

The agreement will be reviewed by the Planning Commission, and if approved, would be submitted to the City Council for final consideration at an unspecified date in the future.

Set to be developed over a period of approximately 25 years, the CityWalk Master Plan includes the development of up to 4,500 multi-family homes, a 169-room hotel, 166,000 square feet of commercial space, several new parking structures and a parks system that is privately owned but publicly available, located on the Bishop Ranch property in central San Ramon.

Next, commissioners will continue their review of the CityWalk Master Plan development agreement, which aims to help ensure that the project's development is in line with city policies and ordinances.

San Ramon: Commission to talk Costco gas station, CityWalk agreement, new deck at The Bridges

Public comment invited to remote city meeting