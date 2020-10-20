News

Danville: Driver arrested, hospitalized after crashing vehicle during police chase

Pedestrian also hurt by flying debris on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Danville police officers were involved a brief car chase on Tuesday that ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree along San Ramon Valley Boulevard, officials said.

The incident began Tuesday morning on Interstate 680 when the California Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit of a speeding vehicle, according to the Danville Police Department.

CHP officers would terminate the pursuit after the suspect exited the freeway at Sycamore Valley Road in Danville, loosing sight of the vehicle as they traveled southbound on Camino Ramon.

Danville police officers soon located the suspect driving a 1992 purple Lexus at approximately 10:45 a.m. heading north along San Ramon Valley Boulevard and gave pursuit, police said.

Danville officers would also terminate their chase after the suspect drove into the opposite lanes of traffic at Town and Country Drive, but were able to quickly catch up after the driver lost control of his car, struck another vehicle and then crashed into a tree, police said.

Police added that a pedestrian near the tree was struck by debris from the crash and suffered minor injuries, but was treated at the scene and released.

The driver -- later identified as a 42-year-old man from Oakland -- was found unconscious at the scene and transported to John Muir Medical Center for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately made available Tuesday afternoon, but police said he was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion.

The arrestee's name is being withheld in accordance with Embarcadero Media's policy on identifying suspects before prosecutors file formal charges for certain crimes.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.