Danville: Driver arrested, hospitalized after crashing vehicle during police chase

Danville police officers were involved a brief car chase on Tuesday that ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree along San Ramon Valley Boulevard, officials said.

The incident began Tuesday morning on Interstate 680 when the California Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit of a speeding vehicle, according to the Danville Police Department.

CHP officers would terminate the pursuit after the suspect exited the freeway at Sycamore Valley Road in Danville, loosing sight of the vehicle as they traveled southbound on Camino Ramon.

Danville police officers soon located the suspect driving a 1992 purple Lexus at approximately 10:45 a.m. heading north along San Ramon Valley Boulevard and gave pursuit, police said.

Danville officers would also terminate their chase after the suspect drove into the opposite lanes of traffic at Town and Country Drive, but were able to quickly catch up after the driver lost control of his car, struck another vehicle and then crashed into a tree, police said.