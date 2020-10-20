Online cooking series debuting in Danville

As fall progresses into winter and the weather begins to cool, the town of Danville is inviting residents to join their neighbors for a tasty meal and entertainment during the town's new virtual cooking class series.

Set to stream its first show on Friday, the online series will feature instructor Carol Jeha who will teach guests how to cook a variety of special meals to help keep residents eat well throughout the cold winter months.

"Instructor Carol Jeha of Compassionate Cravings, comes from a family that cooks. Her passion for food and cooking sparked from spending hours in the kitchen helping her mother, grandmother and aunt prep dinner for very large family get-togethers," town staff said in a statement.

After getting married, town staff say Jeha started a gourmet hotdog and ice cream shop that she ran for two years before selling it to purchase a pizza and pasta restaurant that she helped develop for 20 years.

"Now she has extended her passion to teaching a class during a pandemic along with hosting her own youtube channel where she makes a variety of desserts and dishes centered around using vegan ingredients," town staff added.