Tri-Valley Beer Trail returns this fall

The Tri-Valley Beer Trail has officially reopened for participants to explore the best brews the region has to offer, with this year's trail offering a touchless beer passport system to help prevent possible COVID-19 exposure.
Launched by local tourism group Visit Tri-Valley, the Tri-Valley Beer Trail features 17 breweries, alehouses, taprooms and restaurants where beer enthusiasts can visit to collect stamps and earn prizes while exploring the best ales the Tri-Valley has to offer.
"The goal of the trail is to make our growing craft beer scene more accessible to our residents and visitors," Amber Birdwell, digital marketing manager at Visit Tri-Valley, told the Weekly. "Several of our participating taprooms also offer exclusive Beer Trail discounts and deals that can be redeemed on visitors' phones after signing up."
"COVID-19 has severely impacted craft breweries, taprooms, and alehouses whose revenue streams rely more on taproom sales than wide-spread distribution. That's why we think it's more important now than ever to foster our beer-loving community by incentivizing their patronage," Birdwell added.
In an effort to help keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, new to this year is the digital passport that allows participants to track where they have visited and redeem available discounts at each stop.
"Our new digital passport provides a way for residents and visitors to discover new taprooms and easily track their progress on the trail. Several of our participating taprooms also offer exclusive Beer Trail discounts and deals that can be redeemed on visitors' phones after signing up," Birdwell added.
Participating locations also enforce federal and local social distancing and safety guidelines, according to Birdwell.
If exploring all of the region's best beers isn't enough of a motivation, participants who check into 10 locations using the digital passport will be awarded a free T-shirt, dad hat or pint glass. Those Visit Tri-Valley is also giving away a "Year of Beer" to one lucky person who signs up for the trail between now and Nov. 22.
Residents 21 years or older can sign up and learn more online www.visittrivalley.com.
Stops on the 2020 Tri-Valley Beer Trail include:
* Altamont Beer Works, Livermore
* Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen, Pleasanton
* BottleTaps, Pleasanton
* Danville Brewing Co., Danville
* Eight Bridges Brewing, Livermore
* First Street Alehouse, Livermore
* Homegrown Hops Brewing, Livermore
* Hop DeVine, Livermore
* INC 82 Brewing, Dublin
* Main Street Brewery, Pleasanton
* McKay's Taphouse and Beer Garden, Pleasanton
* Pennyweight Craft Brewing, Livermore
* Rivers End Brewing Co., Livermore
* Shadow Puppet Brewing Co., Livermore
* The Growler, Danville
* Thirsty Bay Tap 'n Pour, Dublin
* Three Sheets Craft Beer Bar, Dublin
