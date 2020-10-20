Tri-Valley Beer Trail returns this fall

The Tri-Valley Beer Trail has officially reopened for participants to explore the best brews the region has to offer, with this year's trail offering a touchless beer passport system to help prevent possible COVID-19 exposure.

Launched by local tourism group Visit Tri-Valley, the Tri-Valley Beer Trail features 17 breweries, alehouses, taprooms and restaurants where beer enthusiasts can visit to collect stamps and earn prizes while exploring the best ales the Tri-Valley has to offer.

"The goal of the trail is to make our growing craft beer scene more accessible to our residents and visitors," Amber Birdwell, digital marketing manager at Visit Tri-Valley, told the Weekly. "Several of our participating taprooms also offer exclusive Beer Trail discounts and deals that can be redeemed on visitors' phones after signing up."

"COVID-19 has severely impacted craft breweries, taprooms, and alehouses whose revenue streams rely more on taproom sales than wide-spread distribution. That's why we think it's more important now than ever to foster our beer-loving community by incentivizing their patronage," Birdwell added.

In an effort to help keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic, new to this year is the digital passport that allows participants to track where they have visited and redeem available discounts at each stop.