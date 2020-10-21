City transitions to new 'San Ramon Trails App' for outdoor adventures

For lovers of local trails and the outdoors, the city of San Ramon transitioned to a new "San Ramon Trails App" on Thursday and locals are invited to download it and explore the natural scenic splendor of the San Ramon Valley.

The app is free to use and features guides for trails that are located throughout the area, city staff say this newest version will also include social engagement tools, enhanced trail linking to web pages and social media pages, and featured “communities” which share up-to-date news about local and state hiking communities.

The San Ramon Trails App also provides updates and alerts on potential trail closures, safety tips to follow while adventuring in the outdoors, information on local events and much more.

"The city is very excited to be able to provide an enhanced app to expand our community’s enjoyment of local trails, and look forward to seeing everyone out in the Open Space and Trails utilizing it," city staff said in a statement.

Powered by OuterSpatial, city staff added that the app's previous operator Easy2Hike is going out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.