San Ramon Regional Medical Center puts the spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mammograms are the most effective form of early detection according to hospital staff, who added that regular checks are important for women generally beginning at age 40.

Statistics indicate that one out of every eight women will develop breast cancer sometime in her lifetime, according to hospital staff, who added that if detected early, the five-year survival rate is 98%.

"San Ramon Regional Medical Center is putting its breast health services in the spotlight in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Although, it’s important to keep breast health top of mind year round," San Ramon Regional officials said in a statement.

Early screenings, accurate and convenient mammograms and advanced breast cancer surgery technology are all important tools in combating breast cancer and promoting good health, priorities San Ramon Regional has committed to supporting.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in recognition of the month San Ramon Regional Medical Center has issued a reminder of the many potentially life saving breast health practices and procedures offered at the hospital.

"Every precaution is being taken, combining strong infection prevention processes, staff training, testing, and ample supply of personal protective equipment. San Ramon Regional Medical Center is committed to universal protection and safety for every person who walks through our doors," they added.

"There is no need to delay care. San Ramon Regional Medical Center continues to care for all patients with healthcare needs not related to COVID-19 and that includes providing routine mammograms and screenings. It’s important that patients do not put off routine screenings as that can create problems down the road," staff said.

Addressing residents' fears over contracting the coronavirus at the hospital, San Ramon Regional staff said that every precaution is being taken to protect patients and health care should not be postponed.

"The ability to precisely locate tumors increases the probability of complete cancer removal and reduces the likelihood of needing follow-up surgeries -- a huge advantage for early-state breast cancer patients," hospital staff said.

Hospital staff say the highly accurate SCOUT system has been shown to "decrease patient discomfort and improve patient satisfaction," by utilizing non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time surgical guidance during breast surgery.

For patients who are undergoing breast cancer treatment, San Ramon Regional offers advanced treatment options to patients with breast cancer by utilizing tools like the SCOUT Wire-Free Radar Breast Localization System.

Offering convenient mammograms is a priority for San Ramon Regional, which even offers same day appointments for patients. Residents can schedule a mammogram, or ask questions about this important breast health procedure, by calling 275-6116 or visiting www.sanramonmedctr.com.

3D mammography is especially valuable for patients receiving baseline screenings, have dense breast tissue and those who have a personal history of breast cancer.

"The 3D mammography system offers exceptionally sharp breast images, and an advanced design providing more patient comfort. The ground-breaking tomosynthesis platform is designed to deliver superior screening and diagnostic performance for all breast types," hospital staff said.

San Ramon Regional offers 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) for breast cancer screenings, which when combined with a conventional 2D mammography has a 40% higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2D mammography alone.

San Ramon Regional Medical Center puts the spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Residents encouraged to continue with regular screenings and checkups for breast health