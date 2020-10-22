Contra Costa County seeks nominees for Humanitarian of the Year Awards

Contra Costa County is officially seeking nominations for its annual Humanitarian of the Year awards. Residents are invited to nominate applicants who best exemplify the life and legacy of civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr.

Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors will select an adult community member and a student leader to be honored as Humanitarians of the Year, with the winners being recognized at the county's 43rd Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony.

"We encourage you to nominate a community member whose accomplishments and service positively impact Contra Costa County, its residents and communities, and reflect the humanitarian spirit of Dr. King’s vision to promote equality, peace and justice for all people," county officials said.

The theme of this year's award and ceremony is “Silence is Not an Option,” and residents throughout the East Bay are invited to nominate a passionate advocate for the Contra Costa County community.

The nomination period is open Thursday, Oct. 22, through Nov. 30, submissions can be made on the county's officials website.