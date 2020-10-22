Danville October 23 weekend street closure cancelled

Following a weekend incident and continued concerns around violations of the county health order, the scheduled closure of Hartz Avenue for the weekend of Oct. 23 has been cancelled for the segment between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue.

The issue of ongoing closures will be a topic of discussion at a Town Council study session next week.

The decision to cancel the closure followed police reports of an altercation involving several people on the evening of Oct. 17. Additionally, the Town has received reports of violations of the Contra Costa County Health Order, many having to do with large gatherings with no face coverings or social distancing.

Based upon the number of new cases over the past 14 days, the Town of Danville’s COVID-19 new cases per 100k population is currently among the worst in [ www.coronavirus.cchealth.org Contra Costa County, prompting the Town to begin implementing stricter enforcement efforts.

“We need to see our numbers come down, so that we can continue to move forward with the process of reopening,” said Town Manager Joe Calabrigo. “With winter approaching, it is vitally important in that effort for all of our businesses and our community to work with us toward that goal.”