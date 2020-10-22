Danville October 23 weekend street closure cancelled

Following a weekend incident and continued concerns around violations of the county health order, the scheduled closure of Hartz Avenue for the weekend of Oct. 23 has been cancelled for the segment between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue.
The issue of ongoing closures will be a topic of discussion at a Town Council study session next week.
The decision to cancel the closure followed police reports of an altercation involving several people on the evening of Oct. 17. Additionally, the Town has received reports of violations of the Contra Costa County Health Order, many having to do with large gatherings with no face coverings or social distancing.
Based upon the number of new cases over the past 14 days, the Town of Danville’s COVID-19 new cases per 100k population is currently among the worst in [ www.coronavirus.cchealth.org Contra Costa County, prompting the Town to begin implementing stricter enforcement efforts.
“We need to see our numbers come down, so that we can continue to move forward with the process of reopening,” said Town Manager Joe Calabrigo. “With winter approaching, it is vitally important in that effort for all of our businesses and our community to work with us toward that goal.”
Under the current health order, restaurants should adhere to the following guidelines:
* Gatherings and parties that bring together people from multiple households are still prohibited. Restaurants should not be hosting events, live entertainment (inside or outside), parties, karaoke or dancing.
* Music volume should be adjusted so that workers can maintain distance from customers to hear orders.
* Restaurants may only offer sit-down meals. Guests must be seated, no high-tops or gathering in standing groups.
* Alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal – No standalone bar service.
* Businesses should not exceed occupancy (25% indoors, socially distanced in outdoor space)
* Guests should be asked to keep masks on when not at their table.
Members of the Danville Town Council will meet in study session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, to discuss the future of the downtown street closure, as well as how to work safely with businesses as they enter the winter season.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.