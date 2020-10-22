National Drug Takeback Day in the Tri-Valley

Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Valley are hosting community events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24) to allow residents to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medications for free with no questions asked as part of National Drug Takeback Day.
Events in Danville, Dublin and Livermore aim to help keep pills and other pharmaceutical drugs out of landfills, sewer systems or the wrong hands by encouraging proper disposal.
“One of the things that makes Danville a safe place is the partnership between police and the community,” said Danville Police Chief Allan Shields. “Events like this one encourage residents to get rid of their unneeded prescriptions, reducing the chance for abuse or theft of drugs.”
Danville Police Department will host a dropoff location at Danville Town Offices, 510 La Gonda Way.
For more information about the Danville PD event, contact Administrative Lieutenant Jason Ingrassia at (925) 314-3700 or [email protected]
Dublin Police Services is also holding at dropoff event, at the Dublin Civic Center at 100 Civic Plaza. The Alameda County District Attorney's office is coordinating a second Dublin dropoff location at East County Hall of Justice, 5151 Gleason Drive, Dublin.
In Livermore, police are hosting a dropoff event in front of the police department headquarters at 1110 S. Livermore Ave.
Across the board, the events are free and anonymous, and they target solid-form medications only. Participants are asked to place the items in a sealed bag for dropoff.
Officials will not be accepting intravenous solutions, injectables or syringes. The National Drug Takeback Day collection events are in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
While Pleasanton is not holding a Drug Takeback Day event, it does offer a year-round medical disposal bin at the Pleasanton Police Department headquarters, 4833 Bernal Ave.
