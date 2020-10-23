36 years later: Former classmate confesses to murder of Pleasanton's Tina Faelz

The case was cold for more than two decades , but in 2011, authorities announced that DNA investigations begun in 2007 linked a spot of blood found on Faelz's purse to Carlson.

"This letter of my deepest apologies is way over due," Carlson wrote in one letter. "I was living in denial for many years; not being able to believe or take responsibility for brutily murdering you on that day of April 5, 1984. I want you and your family to know you did absolutly nothing to deserve what I did to you. Thats what makes this murder so callous and horrific."

Carlson gave the prison officials permission to share the letters -- a nine-page "insight" statement written for state parole commissioners, a letter to the Faelz family and one to Tina -- with the Faelz family, who released them to the Chronicle.

Carlson, who was 16 at the time of the murder, maintained his innocence since his conviction. However, in letters shared by Faelz's family with the San Francisco Chronicle, Carlson admits to the killing.

Convicted killer Steven Carlson has confessed to the murder of 14-year-old Tina Faelz as she was walking home from Foothill High School in Pleasanton on April 5, 1984. The confession comes six years after Carlson was convicted of stabbing Faelz 44 times with a kitchen knife as she took a shortcut home from school, walking on a path that connected through Aster Court to Lemonwood Way and through the I-680 underpass to her Valley Trails home.

Carlson, who then had a criminal record that included convictions for drug crimes and a lewd act on a 13-year-old girl, was arrested and charged with the murder. He was tried as an adult although he was under 18 years old when the crime occurred.

In one letter, Carlson wrote, "I remember being full of rage at the way all my classmates were laughin at me, and the damage my parents room was in and how my dad was going to whip up on me after they found out about the party I threw," he wrote. "Everything happen so fast. I remember going to kitchen and grabed a butcher knife. I walked across the street into the field at the ‘gully’ that’s where at the time was Tina Faelz."

During Carlson’s trial, a former friend testified that on the day Carlson murdered Faelz, Carlson was bullied and tossed into a dumpster at Foothill High School after a confrontation with members of the football team. Carlson claimed he didn’t intend to kill Faelz but was intoxicated and angry over the confrontation earlier that day.

36 years later: Former classmate confesses to murder of Pleasanton's Tina Faelz

Admission written in letters to parole board, family, victim