Danville: Council to review downtown street closures amid local coronavirus surge

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to review its downtown street closure program after recent reports emerged that businesses and residents committed various violations of the coronavirus-related health order.

Launched in an effort to help downtown businesses continue operation during the coronavirus pandemic, the town has closed certain segments of Hartz Avenue since June 25 allowing local restaurants and businesses to serve patrons in the streets of Danville.

However, those street closures will be under review on Tuesday due to an alleged altercation between several residents on the evening of Oct. 17 and multiple reports of violations of the Contra Costa Health Services health order -- many having to do with large gatherings with no face coverings or social distancing.

While most regions in the Bay Area have seen improvements in their total number of coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, Danville has seen a recent surge making it one of the black marks in the region.

Based upon the number of new cases over the past 14 days, the town of Danville’s COVID-19 new cases per 100,000 population is currently among the worst in Contra Costa County.