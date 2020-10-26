Danville: Council to review downtown street closures amid local coronavirus surge

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday morning to review its downtown street closure program after recent reports emerged that businesses and residents committed various violations of the coronavirus-related health order.
Launched in an effort to help downtown businesses continue operation during the coronavirus pandemic, the town has closed certain segments of Hartz Avenue since June 25 allowing local restaurants and businesses to serve patrons in the streets of Danville.
However, those street closures will be under review on Tuesday due to an alleged altercation between several residents on the evening of Oct. 17 and multiple reports of violations of the Contra Costa Health Services health order -- many having to do with large gatherings with no face coverings or social distancing.
While most regions in the Bay Area have seen improvements in their total number of coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, Danville has seen a recent surge making it one of the black marks in the region.
Based upon the number of new cases over the past 14 days, the town of Danville’s COVID-19 new cases per 100,000 population is currently among the worst in Contra Costa County.
According to Contra Costa Health Services data as of Sunday, over the past 14 days Danville has recorded 86.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- that's compared to all of Contra Costa County which over the past seven days has recorded 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Town staff said those figures may prompt them to begin implementing stricter enforcement efforts.
"We need to see our numbers come down, so that we can continue to move forward with the process of reopening," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo said in a statement. "With winter approaching, it is vitally important in that effort for all of our businesses and our community to work with us toward that goal."
The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 839 4073 8429.
Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Monday.
