Danville: Resident appeals town mandate to replace illegally removed trees

A Danville resident has appealed conditions of a tree removal permit granted by town staff that includes mandating the property owner replace a number of trees they already cut down without proper approvals.

Set to be reviewed during a special meeting of the Danville Planning Commission on Tuesday, town staff have recommended that the commission deny the appeal and still require the property owned to replace a number of the 11 town-protected trees they cut down -- including two Live Oak trees and nine California Bay Laurel trees.

Town staff said they first issued a stop work order after the unpermitted work was discovered at 10 Margaret Lane, but would later administratively approve a retroactive request to cut down the 11 trees so long as the property owner included mitigation measures to provide for on-site or off-site tree replacement.

Specifically, the mitigation measures mandate that the owner is responsible to provide replacement for a total of 194 inches worth of protected trees, which is equal to the total diameters of the 11 removed trees.

Town staff have recommended that the commission deny the appeal and require the property owner to replace the illegally removed trees.