San Ramon: Council to discuss City Hall renovations, Public Safety Complex project

In place of the old San Ramon Permit Center, the city plans to construct a Public Safety Building Complex and Emergency Operations Center to be utilized by both the San Ramon Police Department and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

According to city officials, the project will include the "optimization of existing city departments" in order to accommodate the relocated city administrators.

The City Hall reconfiguration is projected to cost an estimated $3 million, according to city staff, and will be used to accommodate staff moving over from the San Ramon Permit Center at 2401 Crow Canyon Road, which will be reconfigured in order to accommodate the city's proposed joint fire and police headquarters.

The San Ramon City Council is set to talk about the status of the City Hall renovation Tuesday evening, during which time city officials will also dedicate time to discussing the ongoing Public Safety Building Complex project.

* To close out Tuesday's main topics of conversation, the council will consider appointing Ron McClean as the maintenance supervisor for the Public Works Department - Public Services Division.

For the coming year, the San Ramon City Council seeks to achieve the following objectives (broken down into six key priorities): Maintain a safe and secure environment, maintain a secure financial base, maintain staffing to provide city services, build and maintain quality facilities and infrastructure, enhance engagement and communication with both residents and business community, focus on land use planning for housing jobs and open space.

* Next, the council will review their goals for the 2020-21 operating year with a special presentation by deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski.

Adopted in 2006 to guide the development of the 128-acre office and service commercial area in northwest San Ramon, the Crow Canyon Specific Plan is in need of an update in order to adjust to various economic and social developments that city staff were unable to anticipate when the plan was first approved.

* During Tuesday's meeting, the council is also set to continue its review of the proposed Crow Canyon Specific Plan update, which will be used to reinvigorate the economic region in northwest San Ramon.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 10/27/2020” in the subject line.

San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 932 1573 9695.

The building will consist of an emergency center, breakout rooms, dispatch, bunkrooms and other support spaces, as well as an approximately 565-square-foot, single-story gym addition for the police department on an existing patio area located at the property.

The EOC building will consist of a freestanding two-story, approximately 9,840-square-foot building and will provide local first responders with a centralized command center for emergency situations.

San Ramon: Council to discuss City Hall renovations, Public Safety Complex project

Crow Canyon Specific Plan update, goal-setting for 2020-21 also on tap