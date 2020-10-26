SRVUSD: Hybrid in-person learning may return in January for TK-12 students

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to discuss plans for reopening in-person learning, with district staff saying TK-12 classes may return as soon as January if regional coronavirus infection rates continue to trend downward.

The district plans on bringing special day class and preschool students back in phases, returning on either on this Tuesday (Oct. 27) or Nov. 17, while all other students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade will be given the option to return on Jan. 5, according to SRVUSD communications specialist Denise Jennison.

"As we begin the process of returning, we are being flexible about how we deliver our program, both in school and at home. In January, we will all be on a consistent schedule," Jennison told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

While the finer details are still in the works -- the district will finalize plans and schedules between late November and early December -- all students will have the option to return to campus for hybrid in-person instruction or remaining home to continue a full remote option.

Families will be asked to declare their preference early in November.