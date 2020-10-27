County officials holding virtual Q&A forum about Nov. 3 election

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper will be on hand to answer a series of election related questions on Tuesday (Oct. 27), and residents are invited to participate in the live event.

Set to be streamed online from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cooper and other Elections Division staff members will be on hand to answer residents' questions and help engage the community in how to safely and effectively vote during the Nov. 3 Election.

“Voting is a fundamental process in our democratic system. We want to hear from our residents so please join us for this Live Q&A. We want to make sure your voice is heard on Nov. 3,” Cooper said.

The event will air on Contra Costa County Television: Comcast channel 27, WAVE channel 32, and AT&T U-verse channel 99. It will also live-stream online on the county's website and YouTube channel -- which will also have a recording of the event.

Residents can leave their comments and questions on the CCTV YouTube Channel.