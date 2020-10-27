Danville cancels weekend street closures due to COVID-19 concerns

Faced with repeated COVID-19 health order violations by a handful of downtown Danville establishments, and capped by an Oct. 17 fight within a section of Hartz Avenue closed to allow outdoor restaurant operation, the town of Danville will cancel the weekend closure of the street for the immediate future.

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Danville Town Council, along with Police Chief Allan Shields, said the weekends-only closure of Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue that started in June ended beginning Oct. 24.

Shields and others said police and town staff had seen "gross violations" of, and gotten complaints about, a lack of social distancing and mask wearing among visitors, as well as alcohol being served separately from meals and live, amplified music, which are not allowed.

Shields said the businesses -- three or four have had repeated problems, he and others said -- have been talked to multiple times, and kept saying they would comply with the rules, only to revert to violating them again.

"We've appealed to all of our businesses ... to voluntarily comply with the health order," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo told the council Tuesday. He also said closing that one-block portion of Hartz Avenue has, at times, "created almost a Mardi Gras type of atmosphere" there.