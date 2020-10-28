Tri-Valley artworks chosen for 'The de Young Open'

* Angela Johal of Livermore, "The Stars Collide No. 2," painting.

* Carolyn Lord of Livermore, "Golden Afternoon," painting.

* Phyllis Lasché of Livermore, "Anthem Triptych," painting.

* Peggy Magovern of Danville, "Carol with Blue Sweater," drawing.

This year's exhibit theme, "On the Edge," is derived from the Bay Area's location on the Pacific Rim but also from the region's historical reputation for cutting-edge culture and creativity.

"As the de Young celebrates its distinguished 125-year history in 2020, we are proud to announce 'The de Young Open,' creating a platform for the visionary artists who enrich the Bay Area's cultural landscape," said Thomas P. Campbell, director of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

"Amid these uncertain times, this new initiative expands the Fine Arts Museums' ongoing commitment to the Bay Area community and serves as a celebratory sign of our community's strength and resilience," he continued.

"From local artists to art lovers, we look forward to welcoming our visitors back to the de Young museum ... with this epochal exhibition."

The exhibit is hung "salon-style," installed edge to edge and floor to ceiling, in all nine of the de Young's Herbst Exhibition Galleries, grouped according to theme: Black Lives Matter and other political and social movements, COVID-19, the city of San Francisco, abstraction, nature and the human figure.

The exhibit opened Oct. 10 and runs through Jan. 3. The museum recently reopened to visitors, with newly installed sanitizing stations and signs to facilitate physical distancing. Facial coverings are required.

For tickets, visit deyoung.famsf.org/de-young-open or telephone 415-750-3600.