DeSaulnier town hall to focus on potential constitutional concerns regarding election

Local legislator to be joined virtually by Rep. Raskin from Maryland

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Oct 29, 2020, 3:17 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

With the Nov. 3 election only days away, local Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a virtual town hall Friday alongside congressional colleague Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) to chat about legal and constitutional concerns regarding the election.

According to DeSaulnier's office, during the town hall the congressmen will answer resident-submitted questions and work to keep constituents informed on the multifaceted issues that may arise during and after the election.

"My colleague and renowned constitutional law scholar and election expert Congressman Jamie Raskin will join me to discuss protecting the vote to secure our democracy, what happens if the House must decide the outcome of the presidential election, why we need 25th Amendment legislation to establish an independent commission on presidential capacity, and what happens next with the Supreme Court," DeSaulnier said in a statement.

This will be DeSaulnier’s 116th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress in January 2015. It will be streamed live on Zoom as well as DeSaulnier's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Residents can RSVP and submit questions on DeSaulnier's official website.

