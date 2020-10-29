Traditional trick-or-treating, while allowed, is also a high-risk activity and discouraged because it increases contact with people outside of a resident's household who may not be as careful about COVID-19 prevention, according to health officials

First things first: Large Halloween parties, haunted houses, indoor mazes and just gathering in large groups in general are out for 2020, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department, which stated that these events are classified as "very high risk" and are banned by state and local officials.

"The city of Pleasanton wants you to have a safe and spooktacular Halloween. Trick-or-treating and outside parties are high-risk activities, so please consider these safe and fun ways to celebrate Halloween this year," Pleasanton city officials said in a special Halloween safety video. "Let's make it a fun and safe, ghoulish but not foolish Halloween."

While traditional Halloween parties and free form trick-or-treating are -- strongly -- discouraged in the face of highly contagious COVID-19, local and county officials have outlined celebratory options for residents that will help enjoy the season as safely and responsibly as possible.

Halloween has arrived in the Tri-Valley, and while many traditional events and activities have been curbed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many residents will still be trying to salvage the spooky holiday for their costumed ghouls and goblins.

For those who feel a desire to strut around in their costume, there are still plenty of local pumpkin patches around where city officials recommend roaming around with housemates and family members. Again, they say just be sure to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask whenever leaving the home.

To show off a household's spookiest and most creative costumes, groups are encouraged to host or participate in a virtual costume party or contest with friends, family and neighbors.

They encourage residents, either on or prior to Halloween, to carve and decorate pumpkins outside with people who are in their social bubble. Just remember to keep at least six feet apart while wearing masks and to not share any supplies.

"Focusing on decorations, limiting activities to the people you live with, and virtual costume parties or contests will help keep our communities safe this season, especially our children. Together, we all need to do as much as we can to protect ourselves and those around us," ACPHD spokesperson Neetu Balram, said in a statement.

County officials have also suggested that residents wear a themed cloth mask, as a costume mask is not a substitute. Additionally, residents may want to avoid wearing a costume mask over a protective one because it may make it difficult to breathe.

Some general safety tips still apply for reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to county officials, who remind residents to wear masks when leaving home, keep their distance from others who don't like in their household and to stay home if feeling sick.

Those who do not want to participate in their neighborhood trick-or-treating may wish to turn off their front lights or could consider posting a sign warding away any unwanted visitors.

Smaller scale trick-or-treating can also be achieved in communities with certain safety precautions put in place, according to county health officials, who have suggested that one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to physically distance can be effective.

Taking a suggestion from the Easter Bunny, city officials also recommend that instead of traditional trick-or-treating, parents create a scavenger hunt around their home or yard for kids to search for Halloween treats.

"These holidays are no different than the rest of the year when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19," Balram said.

'Ghoulish but not foolish'

Officials urge residents to have fun, safe Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic