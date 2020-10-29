Valley Views: Busy weekend ahead

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that traditional trick-or-treating, where treats are handed to children who go door to door, is considered high risk. It is cringe-inducing to think of a common candy bowl with little hands plunging in, especially those of kids who may not be wearing masks, which then makes you wonder how careful their family is about hand-washing.

Adaptations to social distancing have been impressive. Museum on Main is presenting excellent Virtual Ghost Walks, and the Pirates of Emerson at the Alameda County Fairgrounds revamped its scares so patrons could cower and cringe from the safety of their cars.

But the fun usually reaches its apex the evening of Oct. 31 with trick-or-treating for kids and much hilarity for older party people. This year it falls on a Saturday with a full moon so seemed destined to be the ultimate Halloween. Plus daylight saving time ends that night, which would give everyone an extra hour of fun. But now ...

The holiday seems normal in some respects, such as folks going all out with their decorating. One of the season's most fun activities for families around here is perusing the neighborhood for spooktacularly decorated houses.

What is scarier this week -- Halloween or the elections? While our national elections captivate the entire world, the local elections affect us more directly, which is why the DanvilleSanRamon.com staff have focused on the community's candidates and issues.

I brought my traditional contribution of spiders made using little chocolate donuts with pretzel legs and M&M eyes. Have you ever tried to break a pretzel to use the rounded part as a spider leg? It ain't easy, I can assure you. I end up carefully nibbling a lot of pretzels because I found after three years of experience that is the most effective way.

My 8-year-old granddaughter still hosted her annual Halloween party, which as always included her family of four and me in their backyard. This year grandma was kept distanced, with my own little table and chair, and my pumpkin muffin wrapped in plastic. I only observed the games (pin the hat on the witch, bean bag toss into a Halloween bucket) and the dunking for apples.

But it is only considered moderate risk if more creative ways are used to give candy from a distance. A grabber? A toss? Devising some sort of candy slide? And parents can quarantine the candy for a while.

By the way, CDC classifies as "moderate risk" an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest with everyone wearing masks and remaining 6 feet apart. It also states, "If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised." Yikes!

Back to Halloween. Readers have posted locations of decorated homes worth a drive on our website. These include a house on Mendenhall Court in the Meadows with "crazy haunted house style decorations"; the corner of Kamp and Helen drives; and homes on Seahawk, Singletree and Calle Reynosa. Sea Eagle Court was described as "awesome and fun." Is Christmas getting some competition here?

But today's critics say that big money interests hold sway over this process, too. It takes money to get petitions signed to get propositions on the ballot. Then comes the deluge of television advertising, also expensive.

California started voting on propositions in 1911, part of a Progressive Era movement and intended to reduce the huge political influence held over legislators by the railroad conglomerates and other private interests, according to KQED.

This year Californians have 12 propositions to study and vote on. Propositions have always annoyed me because isn't making laws the job of the Legislature? Should I therefore vote No on each one? It is tempting but I always find myself studying them carefully, part of me pleased with this exercise in direct democracy.

Editor's note: Dolores Fox Ciardelli is Tri-Valley Life editor for the Pleasanton Weekly. Her column, "Valley Views," appears in the paper on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, and randomly on the fifth Friday.

And about that full moon. For the first time since 1944, the 2020 Halloween full moon will be visible all around the globe. This one-world togetherness is something else to celebrate.

Valley Views: Busy weekend ahead