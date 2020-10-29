Zone 7 directors reject water connection fee increase

Citing an effort to support the local economy through hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously rejected a 1.7% connection fee increase last week.

Forgoing the fee increase would "help get business moving in the Tri-Valley," Board Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes said after the Oct. 21 decision.

The Municipal & Industrial (M&I) Connection Fee Program was started in 1972 so Zone 7 could assess water connection fees to new development. The funds are used for water system expansion projects that are required to meet increased water demands caused by new development.

A connection fee study conducted several years ago also developed fees that are meant to ensure development "pays its own way." An inflationary index has been used to adjust the fees annually ever since.

Last month, the Zone 7 Finance Committee recommended not increasing the connection fees for next year due to financial impacts of the pandemic and sheltering orders on development. The board agreed with the committee's recommendation that connection fees remain the same for the entire year of 2021.