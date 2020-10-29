News

Zone 7 directors reject water connection fee increase

Board takes action to 'help get business moving in the Tri-Valley'

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 29, 2020, 4:05 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Citing an effort to support the local economy through hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously rejected a 1.7% connection fee increase last week.

Forgoing the fee increase would "help get business moving in the Tri-Valley," Board Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes said after the Oct. 21 decision.

The Municipal & Industrial (M&I) Connection Fee Program was started in 1972 so Zone 7 could assess water connection fees to new development. The funds are used for water system expansion projects that are required to meet increased water demands caused by new development.

A connection fee study conducted several years ago also developed fees that are meant to ensure development "pays its own way." An inflationary index has been used to adjust the fees annually ever since.

Last month, the Zone 7 Finance Committee recommended not increasing the connection fees for next year due to financial impacts of the pandemic and sheltering orders on development. The board agreed with the committee's recommendation that connection fees remain the same for the entire year of 2021.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Zone 7 directors reject water connection fee increase

Board takes action to 'help get business moving in the Tri-Valley'

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 29, 2020, 4:05 pm

Citing an effort to support the local economy through hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously rejected a 1.7% connection fee increase last week.

Forgoing the fee increase would "help get business moving in the Tri-Valley," Board Vice President Angela Ramirez Holmes said after the Oct. 21 decision.

The Municipal & Industrial (M&I) Connection Fee Program was started in 1972 so Zone 7 could assess water connection fees to new development. The funds are used for water system expansion projects that are required to meet increased water demands caused by new development.

A connection fee study conducted several years ago also developed fees that are meant to ensure development "pays its own way." An inflationary index has been used to adjust the fees annually ever since.

Last month, the Zone 7 Finance Committee recommended not increasing the connection fees for next year due to financial impacts of the pandemic and sheltering orders on development. The board agreed with the committee's recommendation that connection fees remain the same for the entire year of 2021.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.