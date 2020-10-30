Actress Lori Loughlin reports to Dublin prison to serve sentence in college bribery scandal

Television actress Lori Loughlin reported to the minimum-security federal prison for women in Dublin on Friday to begin serving a two-month sentence stemming from her conviction in the college admissions bribery scandal that grabbed national headlines last year, according to the Associated Press.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, accepted plea deals in August for paying half a million dollars in bribes to pass their daughters off as rowing recruits to gain admittance into the University of Southern California, the AP reported. The celebrity couple were among several dozen high-profile parents arrested in the federal "Operation Varsity Blues" investigation in 2019.

Loughlin, who like her husband reversed course to plead guilty after initially denying the charges for more than a year, was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service, according to the AP.

She reported on Friday to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a minimum-security facility for female inmates located not far from the Santa Rita Jail, to begin serving her prison sentence, which will include an initial 14-day quarantine under COVID-19 protocols. The AP reported that the defense and prosecutors agreed that she would not seek an early release on coronavirus-related grounds.

Loughlin, 56, has acted professionally since she was a teenager and is perhaps best known for her role on the sitcom "Full House" in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as more recently starring in Hallmark Channel television movies.