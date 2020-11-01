Contra Costa County going virtual for annual Veterans Day celebration

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has announced that it will be going virtual for its annual Veterans Day celebration, and residents are invited to come out and show their appreciation for their service members next week.

The keynote speaker for this year's celebration is U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served in combat with the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant and platoon leader with the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Thompson, who also served as an instructor at the Army’s Airborne School, currently represents California's 5th Congressional District -- which spans from Martinez north to Lake County.

"The Board of Supervisors thanks all veterans and their families, recognizing these heroes who protect the ideals of freedom and democracy," Board Chair Candace Andersen said in a statement. "Our veterans did not let us down during difficult times, and that is why it is so important during the COVID-19 pandemic that we continue our annual tradition of honoring them."

The celebration event will also feature a color guard ceremony by De Anza High School JROTC, California poet Bill Nelson and guest speaker Mike Hoffschneider, who retired from Contra Costa County as a veterans service representative after more than 43 years of combined federal and county public service.