San Ramon: Costco gas station heading back to commission soon

Danville town manager 'pleased to see' Costco find location across street from local warehouse store

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 1, 2020, 10:38 pm
Rendering shows design concept for new Costco gas station proposed in San Ramon, directly across the street from the Costco store within the Danville town limits. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The proposal to bring a new Costco gas station to San Ramon across the street from the Costco Wholesale store in Danville is expected to return to the San Ramon Planning Commission later this month after the first hearing was tabled at the end of a long meeting.

Commissioners began discussing the project at their virtual meeting on Oct. 20 -- a lengthy meeting dominated by their hours-long debate on the CityWalk Master Plan development agreement. But they decided to continue the Costco matter to a future meeting due to time constraints and more conversation still needed, according to deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski.

The Costco gas station proposal is tentatively scheduled to return at the commissioners' next regular meeting, on Nov. 17. The Planning Commission is not meeting this week, with its typical meeting date falling on Election Day.

The project concept calls for tearing down the Office Depot building at 3111 Fostoria Way (in the San Ramon city limits) and replacing it with a 32-pump Costco service station, which will be associated with the Costco store directly across the street at 3150 Fostoria Way (within the borders of the town of Danville).

Danville Town Manager Joe Calabrigo told DanvilleSanRamon.com that the town of Danville is supportive of the project -- while also confirming that Costco, as had been long-rumored, tried for years to locate property on the Danville side of the street for a gas station, but to no avail.

"Costco has sought to find a site in Danville for many years. Unable to do so, they purchased across the street. Danville is pleased to see that they have been successful," Calabrigo said.

"This, along with the recent renovation work done at their Danville warehouse, further underscores their commitment to this location and we look forward to having Costco Wholesale continue to be a valued part of our community for many years to come," he added.

A gas station is allowed with a minor use permit at the site in San Ramon, which is located within the commercial mixed-use of the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan. San Ramon city planning staff are recommending approval of the architectural review, development plan, minor use permit and master sign program applications for the Costco gas station.

