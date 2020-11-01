San Ramon: Costco gas station heading back to commission soon

The proposal to bring a new Costco gas station to San Ramon across the street from the Costco Wholesale store in Danville is expected to return to the San Ramon Planning Commission later this month after the first hearing was tabled at the end of a long meeting.

Commissioners began discussing the project at their virtual meeting on Oct. 20 -- a lengthy meeting dominated by their hours-long debate on the CityWalk Master Plan development agreement. But they decided to continue the Costco matter to a future meeting due to time constraints and more conversation still needed, according to deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski.

The Costco gas station proposal is tentatively scheduled to return at the commissioners' next regular meeting, on Nov. 17. The Planning Commission is not meeting this week, with its typical meeting date falling on Election Day.

The project concept calls for tearing down the Office Depot building at 3111 Fostoria Way (in the San Ramon city limits) and replacing it with a 32-pump Costco service station, which will be associated with the Costco store directly across the street at 3150 Fostoria Way (within the borders of the town of Danville).

Danville Town Manager Joe Calabrigo told DanvilleSanRamon.com that the town of Danville is supportive of the project -- while also confirming that Costco, as had been long-rumored, tried for years to locate property on the Danville side of the street for a gas station, but to no avail.