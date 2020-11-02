Board of Supervisors to discuss East County fire fees

Updated firefighting facilities fees that would help the cash-strapped East Contra Costa Fire Protection District could be approved Tuesday by the county's Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday's agenda is an ordinance that would establish fees for construction of new homes and commercial structures that would help fund fire district operations.

The proposed fees would range from $1,292.13 per new single-family house; $916.99 per dwelling unit in new apartment or condominium buildings; $1,167.08 per 1,000 gross square feet of office space, and $875.31 per 1,000 gross square feet of commercial space.

Effective July 1, 2021, and every year on that date, the amount of each of the fees in the proposed ordinance would rise (or fall) according to the regional Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living adjustment.

Independent fire protection districts in California such as ECCFPD lack the independent authority to impose development impact fees on their own, thus the county Board of Supervisors would have to approve them.