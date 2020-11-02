Board of Supervisors to discuss East County fire fees

Updated firefighting facilities fees that would help the cash-strapped East Contra Costa Fire Protection District could be approved Tuesday by the county's Board of Supervisors.
On Tuesday's agenda is an ordinance that would establish fees for construction of new homes and commercial structures that would help fund fire district operations.
The proposed fees would range from $1,292.13 per new single-family house; $916.99 per dwelling unit in new apartment or condominium buildings; $1,167.08 per 1,000 gross square feet of office space, and $875.31 per 1,000 gross square feet of commercial space.
Effective July 1, 2021, and every year on that date, the amount of each of the fees in the proposed ordinance would rise (or fall) according to the regional Consumer Price Index, a cost-of-living adjustment.
Independent fire protection districts in California such as ECCFPD lack the independent authority to impose development impact fees on their own, thus the county Board of Supervisors would have to approve them.
The fire district has had significant funding problems in recent years, as stable funding sources have not kept up with population growth and the increasing urbanization of East County. The fire district now has enough ongoing funding to keep open three fully staffed fire stations that provide service to a district of 249 square miles covering the cities of Brentwood and Oakley, and portions of unincorporated Contra Costa County including Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory.
The district has three other stations sitting empty and unstaffed. District officials are working with city and county officials to improve their longstanding funding issues.
Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.; it can be viewed by going here.
