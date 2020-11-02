Plea deal for former Contra Costa clerk-recorder postponed again

A potential resolution to the grand theft and perjury case against former Contra Costa County clerk-recorder Joe Canciamilla is now set for Dec. 10, as a negotiated plea in the case has been delayed a third time.
Michael Rains, Canciamilla's attorney, said Monday afternoon that he hasn't had sufficient time to work out a plea deal with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, given other cases with which he is involved.
"We've had discussions, but we haven't come to an agreement as to what the (plea) agreement will be," Rains said after a brief hearing Monday afternoon.
The DA's office in June 2019 charged Canciamilla, 65, with 30 counts of felony perjury for allegedly making misstatements on 30 separate campaign disclosure forms, along with four additional felonies related to grand theft for using nearly $262,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses from 2010 to 2016.
The district attorney's office in June said it had been told in early 2017 by the state Franchise Tax Board of possible criminal activity associated with campaign accounts for Canciamilla.
Canciamilla, of Pittsburg, had resigned as county clerk-recorder in October 2019, and soon thereafter agreed to pay $150,000 to the California Fair Political Practices Commission after admitting to spending campaign funds on personal expenses such as vacations to Asia, restaurant meals, airfare, repayment of a personal loan and transfers to his personal bank accounts.
In July, Canciamilla pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts.
On Monday, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Laurel Brady noted the continuing postponements in Canciamilla's case, and implored Rains to get a deal worked out.
"We need to take one direction or the other," Brady said.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.