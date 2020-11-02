Plea deal for former Contra Costa clerk-recorder postponed again

A potential resolution to the grand theft and perjury case against former Contra Costa County clerk-recorder Joe Canciamilla is now set for Dec. 10, as a negotiated plea in the case has been delayed a third time.

Michael Rains, Canciamilla's attorney, said Monday afternoon that he hasn't had sufficient time to work out a plea deal with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, given other cases with which he is involved.

"We've had discussions, but we haven't come to an agreement as to what the (plea) agreement will be," Rains said after a brief hearing Monday afternoon.

The DA's office in June 2019 charged Canciamilla, 65, with 30 counts of felony perjury for allegedly making misstatements on 30 separate campaign disclosure forms, along with four additional felonies related to grand theft for using nearly $262,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses from 2010 to 2016.

The district attorney's office in June said it had been told in early 2017 by the state Franchise Tax Board of possible criminal activity associated with campaign accounts for Canciamilla.