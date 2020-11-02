Visit Tri-Valley's new campaign invites everyone to 'Let the Fun Begin'

To support the safe return of leisure visitors to local restaurants, wineries and hotels, Visit Tri-Valley just launched its "Let the Fun Begin" campaign, a gameboard-themed effort "designed to engage the return visitor, first-timer, visiting friends and family, and road-trippers to take their next vacation close to home this year."
Last year, the Tri-Valley region brought in nearly $80 million in tax revenue. Tracy Farhad, president and CEO of Visit Tri-Valley, said, "While our efforts are focused on helping the Tri-Valley's tourism industry recover from the shelter in place order, we're mindful that our first order of business is making sure we step out of our isolation bubbles safely."
"Our counties were first to close in California and slow to reopen with your health in mind, because we take this pandemic very seriously," Farhad added.
The campaign features a sweepstakes through Nov. 22 for the Let the Fun Begin Giveaway; the winner will receive a two-night weekend stay at the Aloft Dublin-Pleasanton and $400 in gift cards for local restaurants, wineries and beer trail stops.
Keeping in line with the message of "Safety First. Making Memories a Close Second" on Visit Tri-Valley's website, all 40 of the organization's member properties are now in the California Hotel and Lodging Association, which includes additional protective personal equipment supplies for staff and guests, as well as educational materials and access to CHLA's "Clean & Safe" Certification program and reopening guidelines.
More than 80% of Visit Tri-Valley member hotel rooms are now Clean & Safe certified.
"We know the visitor will be choosing travel destinations that are taking noticeable precautions against COVID-19," Farhad said. "CHLA's Clean & Safe certification program gives the visitor clear evidence that our hotels have gone through a rigorous process to ensure their guests are safe as they venture out on overnight getaways."
Visit Tri-Valley's new website has also adapted to Visit California's Responsible Travel Code, which reminds everyone to wear a mask and "to show respect and responsibility when traveling to our region.
"We are very excited to finally welcome back all visitors to the Tri-Valley," Farhad said. "Now, we want to continue to lead the way in reopening our economy safely, without putting the health of our residents or visitors at risk. It's time to feel good about traveling again. We can have fun and respect our beautiful region at the same time."
To learn more about the Let the Fun Begin campaign and giveaway, as well as the Clean & Safe Certification program, visit www.visittrivalley.com.
