Visit Tri-Valley's new campaign invites everyone to 'Let the Fun Begin'

To support the safe return of leisure visitors to local restaurants, wineries and hotels, Visit Tri-Valley just launched its "Let the Fun Begin" campaign, a gameboard-themed effort "designed to engage the return visitor, first-timer, visiting friends and family, and road-trippers to take their next vacation close to home this year."

Last year, the Tri-Valley region brought in nearly $80 million in tax revenue. Tracy Farhad, president and CEO of Visit Tri-Valley, said, "While our efforts are focused on helping the Tri-Valley's tourism industry recover from the shelter in place order, we're mindful that our first order of business is making sure we step out of our isolation bubbles safely."

"Our counties were first to close in California and slow to reopen with your health in mind, because we take this pandemic very seriously," Farhad added.

The campaign features a sweepstakes through Nov. 22 for the Let the Fun Begin Giveaway; the winner will receive a two-night weekend stay at the Aloft Dublin-Pleasanton and $400 in gift cards for local restaurants, wineries and beer trail stops.

Keeping in line with the message of "Safety First. Making Memories a Close Second" on Visit Tri-Valley's website, all 40 of the organization's member properties are now in the California Hotel and Lodging Association, which includes additional protective personal equipment supplies for staff and guests, as well as educational materials and access to CHLA's "Clean & Safe" Certification program and reopening guidelines.