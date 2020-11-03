Danville: Arnerich, Morgan, Fong jump to early lead on Election Night

Incumbents controlled Election Night in the race to serve on the Danville Town Council, according to semi-official results released by Contra Costa County, with council members Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan jumping to early leads -- while senior commissioner David Fong follows closely in third vying for the final available seat.

Official election results are far from decided in the nine-way race for three available at-large council seats, however according to early in-person and vote-by-mail ballots collected -- which have accounted for 60.43% of registered voters in Danville -- as of 11:17 p.m. on Election Night Danville voters have so far cast their ballots in favor of continuity.

With 19,735 of Danville's 32,657 registered voters reporting, in the top three spots Arnerich was the frontrunner on Tuesday after collecting 10,643 votes (22.12%), votes, followed by Morgan who took 9,662 votes (20.08%) and then Fong who collected 8,032 votes (16.69%).

The night's leaders were closely followed by former town commissioner Turner Stanton who gathered 6,328 votes (13.15%), business consultant PJ Shelton who has 3,122 votes (6.49%), retired cop Kevin Traylor who has 2,886 votes (6%), businessman Allen Timmons who has racked up 2,736 votes (5.69%), business owner Mohamed Elsherbini who received 2,403 votes (4.99%), and tech engineer Nasser Mirzai who trailed the pack with 2,306 votes (4.79%).

While and incumbent has never lost a big for re-election in Danville, at least one new candidate will be welcomed onto the Town Council after Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell announced that she would not be seeking re-election.