Danville considers launching 'Forward Focus' COVID-19 business grant program

Aims to support local businesses hurt by coronavirus pandemic

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

In an effort to help alleviate economic hardships felt by local community members and businesses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the town of Danville is set to consider establishing a "Forward Focus" COVID-19 business grant program during a special meeting on Wednesday.

Staff have recommended the town allocate $250,000 to the program, which will provide grants to local businesses worth up to $5,000 per business, mainly to cover expenses related to marketing and weather protection for outdoor operations.

"With the winter and the rainy season approaching and no immediate end to the pandemic in sight, the town believes it is critical to augment existing efforts to assist Danville's businesses, many of whom have shifted operations outside," economic development manager Jill Bergman said.

"The most effective means of doing this is through a grant program allowing individual business owners to be reimbursed for expenses focused on a business marketing, weather protection for outdoor operation and visibilities," Bergman added.

Town staff also noted that grants will also require a 25% funding match from the applicant business as a reimbursement for qualified expenses such as heaters, waterproof canopies, lighting, building permits and marketing related expenses.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 890 1256 1842.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

