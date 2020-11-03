San Ramon: Hudson ahead for mayoral; Gómez, Verose lead council contests

As unofficial Election Night results begin to trickle in, Councilman Dave Hudson has leads the at-large race for mayor, while public health professional Luz Gómez took the lead in the City Council's District 1 race and parks commissioner Sridhar Verose is ahead in District 3, according to the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office.

While results are unofficial and far from decisive, according to early, in-person and vote-by-mail ballots, the county has documented 24,636 ballots from San Ramon's 48,335 registered voters.

In the race to take the reins as San Ramon's new mayor, Hudson jumped ahead to an early lead with 7,949 votes (34.43%), followed by Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar at 6,762 votes (29.29%) and Dr. Dinesh Govindarao at 3,429 votes (14.85%).

Currently in fourth place, small business owner Aparna Madireddi has collected 3,333 votes (14.44%), followed by businessman Sanat Sethy at 1,172 votes (5.08%) and small business owner Susmita Nayak in sixth in the crowded contest with 443 votes (1.92%).

Mayoral candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Clarkson, who is set to term out at the end of the year after being elected to four terms.