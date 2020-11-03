San Ramon: Hudson ahead for mayoral; Gómez, Verose lead council contests

As unofficial Election Night results begin to trickle in, Councilman Dave Hudson has leads the at-large race for mayor, while public health professional Luz Gómez took the lead in the City Council's District 1 race and parks commissioner Sridhar Verose is ahead in District 3, according to the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office.
While results are unofficial and far from decisive, according to early, in-person and vote-by-mail ballots, the county has documented 24,636 ballots from San Ramon's 48,335 registered voters.
In the race to take the reins as San Ramon's new mayor, Hudson jumped ahead to an early lead with 7,949 votes (34.43%), followed by Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar at 6,762 votes (29.29%) and Dr. Dinesh Govindarao at 3,429 votes (14.85%).
Currently in fourth place, small business owner Aparna Madireddi has collected 3,333 votes (14.44%), followed by businessman Sanat Sethy at 1,172 votes (5.08%) and small business owner Susmita Nayak in sixth in the crowded contest with 443 votes (1.92%).
Mayoral candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Clarkson, who is set to term out at the end of the year after being elected to four terms.
This marks the city's first election using district-based voting for board members instead of at-large, meaning residents can only vote for the candidate who lives in their geographic district.
District 1's race is tightly contested -- a margin of 41 votes -- and is so far led by challenger Gómez who recorded 2,744 votes (50.38%) compared to incumbent Councilman Scott Perkins who has collected 2,703 votes (49.62%).
Over in District 3, Verose has so far earned 2,313 votes (45.84%) followed by professor Reza Majlesi at 1,545 votes (30.62%), tech professional Varun Kaushal at 607 votes (12.03%) and community organizer Sameera Rajwade at 581 votes (11.51%).
District 1 is primarily located in San Ramon's northwestern region, roughly located west of Alcosta Boulevard and north of Montevideo School Park. District 3 covers a large section of the Dougherty Valley along Bollinger Canyon Road.
District 3 incumbent Phil O'Loane opted not to seek re-election this fall, meaning the City Council is guaranteed to have at least one new member.
The data so far represent initial vote-by-mail ballots processed on Tuesday night, as well as results from in-person voting at polling places on Election Day as well as in the days before. The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office reports voter turnout so far countywide as 51.7%, indicating a significant number of ballots still need to be counted.
The election figures will likely change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other qualifying ballots are processed, according to the California Secretary of State.
