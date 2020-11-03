SRVUSD election: Early returns favor Bratt and Clark

For reference, Trustee Area 2 primarily encompasses central and eastern Danville, while Trustee Area 3 covers the Dougherty Valley area in San Ramon. Board Member Mark Jewett, whose seat was effectively assigned to Area 3 during the districting process, opted not to seek re-election this fall, meaning the school board is guaranteed to have at least one new member.

Over in Trustee Area 3, Bratt leads the way after earning 3,697 votes (40.42%), followed by San Ramon Valley Education Foundation board member Scott Roberts who has 3,356 votes (36.69%) and project manager Kumar Nallusamy who trails in third with 2,093 votes (22.88%).

This marks the district's first election using by-trustee-area voting for board members, instead of at-large, meaning that San Ramon Valley residents were only able to vote on a candidate if they lived within Trustee Area 2 or 3.

With early returns in for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, local business owner Shelley Clark has jumped to an early lead in Trustee Area 2, while community volunteer Laura Bratt currently sits atop the race for Trustee Area 3.

Former Diablo Valley College president Judy Walters leads the contentious election for Contra Costa Community College District Ward 2, which includes parts of Alamo. Walters has 49.61% of the vote, ahead of incumbent Trustee Vicki Gordon (36.90%) and former DVC student John Michaelson (13.49%).

In the tightly bunched race for three at-large seats on the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Board of Directors, newcomer Thomas Gallinatti leads (27.10%), incumbent Matt Stamey is in second (25.45%) and newcomer Michelle Lee is in third (24.20%). Incumbent H. Jay Kerr is on the outside looking in with 23.34% in last place.

The election figures will likely change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and other qualifying ballots are processed, according to the California Secretary of State.

The data so far represent initial vote-by-mail ballots processed on Tuesday night, as well as results from in-person voting at polling places on Election Day as well as in the days before. The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office reports voter turnout so far countywide as 51.7%, indicating a significant number of ballots still need to be counted

The Alamo parks appropriations limit increase, on the ballot as Measure W, is even more so in the lead with 68.84% Yes and 31.16% No.

Incumbent Debora Allen is comfortably on track for re-election for BART Board of Directors District 1. Allen sits at 64.25 against two newcomers from Walnut Creek -- Jamie Salcido (26.63%) and Emmy Akin (9.13%).

The Central Contra Costa Sanitary District (Central San) has three at-large positions on the Board of Directors. In the first three slots are incumbent Tad Pilecki (22.35%), newcomer Mariah Lauritzen (20.18%) and former director Barbara Hockett (17.01%). Some 1,500 votes outside of the final seat is incumbent Jim Nejedly in fourth place (16.50%), followed by incumbent Paul Causey (15.65%) and challenger Nathan Jaquez (8.31%).

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) holds an even larger lead for the 11th Congressional District that includes Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo and most of Danville. The incumbent has 75.3% to the 24.7% of challenger Nisha Sharma (R-Danville).

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is controlling the 15th District contest with 72.8% to the 27.2% of challenger Alison Hayden (R-Hayward). This seat includes Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, San Ramon and a part of Danville.

SRVUSD election: Early returns favor Bratt and Clark

Also: Initial reporting for SRVFPD, CCCCD, Central San and Measure X