Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends returns for virtual show on Saturday

For residents in need of a good laugh after a stressful election season, local Danville comedian extraordinaire is returning for a comedy showcase on Saturday and will be accompanied by some of her funniest comedian friends.
Featuring a loaded collection of local and regional comedians, November's showing of Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends will include San Francisco comedian Michael Meehan headlining the event, as well as Danville favorite Chad Opitz, local comedian Richard Sarvate and returning comedy veteran Tony Sparks.
"Meehan has been featured on various television shows such as Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Last Comic Standing, along with appearances on MTV half hour comedy, PBS Comedy Tonight, and A&E’s Comedy on the Road," town staff said of the evening's headliner. "He (also) travels extensively, bringing his hilarious surrealistic wackiness wherever he goes."
In addition to his acclaimed stand-up career, Meehan is also a writer and director, and according to town staff the comedy film, “Hey Monster, Hands off my City” to great reviews.
As always, the showcase will also feature the titular Grant who will bring her patented brand of off-the-wall humor.
Comedy with Liz Grant with friends will stream on video teleconferencing application Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Village Theatre's website. Residents will have a link to the show sent to their email accounts at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show, with the waiting room opening approximately 20 minutes prior to the performance.
Comedians may use mature themes and language in their material, so theater officials have set an age recommended of 18 years old and up -- but comedy fans under 16 can attend if given permission from an adult.
